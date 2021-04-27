New national public health body appoints agency to bring its purpose to life

Evergreen will deliver a 12-month comms programme to support the organisation’s key purpose to help health professionals empower patients to have greater involvement in decisions about their care.

The PCI was launched by NHS England last autumn to help meet a target set out in the NHS Long Term Plan to provide personalised care to more than two million people by 2024.

The organisation, which is convened by the Royal College of GPs, aims to provide 75,000 health and care professionals with the knowledge and skills to give patients personalised care.

Evergreen's objective is to bring the PCI’s purpose to life via a multichannel programme, using earned, shared and owned channels.

It will also work with the PCI’s stakeholders, which include royal colleges and national charities.

Becky Hughes, assistant director at the PCI, said: “After meeting a number of reputable agencies, our senior team was unanimous in its belief that Evergreen PR was the right consultancy to help us bring our mission to life and achieve our objectives. Its knowledgeable team immediately understood our needs and outlined a focused, strategic and passionate plan.”

Earlier this year, Evergreen announced a trio of project-based account wins, including biotech firm BLOK BioScience.

And last summer, the agency was appointed by Swiss health-tech firm Vtuls, in addition to its existing client, the British Tinnitus Association.

Leigh Greenwood, managing director of Evergreen PR, said: “The [PCI] has massive potential and we’re really excited to have been given the opportunity to help it make a real difference to the delivery of healthcare in England.”

