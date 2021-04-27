PRWeek UK 30 Under 30: Rosie Cope, Taylor Herring

Cope has led campaigns for some of the biggest brands on the planet including Sky, BBC and Kellogg's, and been instrumental in delivering award-winning work. An example includes securing Scottish pop star Lewis Capaldi for a two-week turnaround brief to launch Samsung's new flagship phone, including a surprise gig in London. She also mentored and nurtured staff during lockdown, providing support and keeping her team motivated.

Nominator says: "Rosie represents the next generation of the PR industry's very best talent"

What's your favourite thing about working in PR?

No two days are the same. One day you could be organising a gig in the middle of London and the next day you’re working with a GB athlete doing gymnastics on top of a washing machine.

What have you learnt about yourself during the COVID-19 crisis

I’m certainly more resilient than I thought I was. The pandemic has been a whirlwind of emotions for everyone, but I’ve felt stronger and more inspired coming out of it than I ever have done before.

What one thing above all would you change about the PR industry?

I want to see a continued fight to improve mental health across the industry. The pandemic has further highlighted the issue but we must keep the foot on the gas, particularly as we start working our way back to normality.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

That age old question – I’d like to think that I’ll still be working with people I love as well as working on projects that excite me and give me a reason to get out of bed each morning. Also surrounded by dogs... probably corgis.

Aside from family and friends, who is your biggest inspiration?

There are many inspirational people in my life that have been integral to my growth - but within my career I’m most inspired by the women that have fought my corner and challenged me to push myself to where I am today; Nicky Law, Misha Dhanak and Cath Taylor stand out particularly. If I was allowed to mention family, I’d say my younger sister who is one of the strongest and most inspirational people I know.