PRWeek has unveiled its annual rankings of Asia-Pacific's top PR consultancies for 2021.

The PRWeek APAC table provides key insights into the status of the PR sector in the Asia-Pacific region in the 2020 calendar year:

PRWeek Top Consultancies 2021: Asia-Pacific

Notes:

• Revenue is defined as the sum of fee income for public relations counselling.

• Revenue does not include advertising spend on behalf of clients or out-of-pocket re-billable charges.

• Figures for calendar years, rounded to nearest US$1,000.

* The agency’s 2020 and 2019 revenue and staff figures are PRWeek estimates owing to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (2002) or agencies declining to take part.

(1) Ogilvy's PR revenue and staff count are based on estimates, and could be inflated due to the firm's integrated model.

(2) Golin’s revenue and staff estimates now include agency Devries Global.

(3) The Hoffman Agency's 2019 revenue figures have been fixed based on closing adjustments.

