PRWeek UK 30 Under 30: Martyna Borys, YAP Global

Edelman says Borys was central to the inception of its fintech practice, and describes her as one of few UK PR crypto currency experts - she won the UK agency's first cryptocurrency client, Kraken. She was appointed the UK crypto and blockchain lead in Edelman's Expert Network and offered a position in the firm's highest revenue generating practice, financial services. Borys also chairs the PRCA's Financial Services & Fintech group.

Nominator says: "Her communications mastery has created an impressive trajectory having risen from intern to senior account manager in under four years"

What's your favourite thing about working in PR?

The ability to change perceptions and the power that comes with it. Working with crypto businesses, I spend my days talking to challenger brands that are recreating the entire financial system from the ground up. Helping my clients communicate effectively means engaging with the public in a truthful and constructive way. It’s incredibly rewarding especially when you believe in the ‘why’.

Which social media site is most important to you and why?

Crypto twitter! Hand-in-hand with crypto gains, crypto accounts have seen skyrocketing follower numbers and, because of that, sometimes a single tweet can become the basis for a story. I use Twitter to spot trends before they turn into news and for quick comms with journalists. And for memes, of course!

Which 'traditional' media outlet is most important to you and why?

The first site I look at in the morning is CNBC. It's the single biggest financial news media network and one of few mainstream media outlets dedicating a team to some solid cryptocurrency reporting. Although the topic is still surrounded by a lot of controversy, its reporters deliver well researched stories with balanced views. Above all, CNBC is known for breaking news and, although they’re often under a lot of pressure, its reporters and producers are a dream to work with.

What one thing above all would you change about the PR industry?

I’ve got two but they go hand in hand. It’s the perception of the PR role in the business world and starting salaries.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Taking meetings twice a week with clients that are going to change the financial services world. Other than that, on a yacht with friends, kitesurfing whenever I can!