Adidas hires PR agency to lead GCC comms

The brief covers communications across Adidas’s Originals and Performance division.

This year, Adidas is launching its largest flagship store in the region and preparing for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, where it is an official partner.

An Adidas spokesperson said: “We look forward to working closely with HAVAS to lead our comms in the region and support our marketing objectives as we execute some exciting plans we have in the pipeline, leveraging off of the agency’s strong network and expertise in the region.”

Havas Middle East GM of PR, Dana Tahir, said: “Adidas is an exciting addition to our portfolio and we couldn’t be more thrilled to continue to expand further into the sports lifestyle arena.

“Our intention is to implement our village approach, working closely with the wider agency on an integrated framework offering a full range of services across the entire comms spectrum, to drive impactful and more meaningful campaigns.”

