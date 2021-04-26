PRWeek UK 30 Under 30: Toks Ayorinde, John Doe Group

Part publicist, part creative - Ayorinde is instrumental to John Doe's rapid recent growth. He has done more than just deliver great campaigns, the agency said; the 29 year-old helped refine its brand and push clients towards greater inclusivity. Ayorinde was integral to winning the Instagram Reels account, and helped deliver a campaign with a PR reach of 700m people and saw the agency win the retained business.

Nominator says: "He brings this lived experience to work every day and strives to build better, more representative campaigns"

What's your favourite thing about working in PR?

There's no better feeling than working behind the scenes on a PR strategy and seeing your coverage land far and wide.

What's your least favourite thing about working in PR?

Tactical pivots mid-way through a campaign. Often this is unavoidable, but a good strategy should have enough flexibility to keep the essence of the key messages we intend to land.

What have you learnt about yourself during the COVID-19 crisis?

Resilience. There were times we were all worried about what would happen to our industry, but as a company we all got our heads down, worked our socks off and made it through!

What do you think will be the single biggest change to the PR industry brought about by the pandemic?

The inability to get on the phones. When I started in PR, it felt like a rite of passage to ring every newsdesk to get coverage, and with COVID, those desk’s simply aren’t as well manned. I also feel as if the pandemic has made it more difficult to get brand stories through.

Which social media site is most important to you and why?

Tik Tok. This platform is dominated by Gen Zs with a number of clients wanting to reach out to. As Tik Tok’s a newer platform, it’s under indexed by many and is a great space to grow new brand advocates.

Which 'traditional' media outlet is most important to you and why?

The Guardian. They have fantastic long reads on almost every subject.

What one thing above all would you change about the PR industry?

I’d make sure that PR has more insight into wider marketing plans at their inception, to make sure agencies can give better embedded campaigns to their clients.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

A strategic/creative director.

Aside from family and friends, who is your biggest inspiration?

Barack Obama. To me, he embodies the endless potential which is possible and can be unlocked when you have an unwavering belief in yourself and work hard.