PRWeek UK 30 Under 30: Kim Allain, MSL London

Previously at Cake Group, Talker Tailor Trouble Maker and M&C Saatchi, Allain has made waves at MSL - Publicis CCO Ben Mooge called her potential "limitless". She was chosen among just 10 'future leaders' among Publicis' global 80,000 strong workforce. Allain's multiple campaign triumphs include Puma's Cali Star Challenge, which has generated around one billion online views.

Nominator says: "Kim Allain is bold, fearless and unapologetically 'her' in the best possible way"

What's your favourite thing about working in PR?

It’s a fun industry. Yes it has some downs but when you describe it to your mates it is one of the coolest jobs. You meet celebs. You work with brands that people know and love. You can create change. PR has some really rewarding moments.

What have you learnt about yourself during the COVID-19 crisis?

That JOMO was something I said to fit in and I didn’t mean it. I am a social butterfly that needs to be in an office and a pub and every festival. ASAP!

What do you think will be the single biggest change to the PR industry brought about by the pandemic?

Empathy. As an industry we have become more empathetic to each other. To our consumers. To ourselves. I think we have been in a bubble for a while of poor work/life balances and forgetting it’s PR not ER. I feel like we have already begun respecting each other a lot more. Putting out purposeful work and making stands that can create change.

Which social media site is most important to you and why?

I’ve said this before and stand by it: YouTube. Creative is mainly about connecting the dots and YouTube hosts everything and anything from tabloid news to alternative news, documentaries and how-tos. It allows you to fall into a hole of knowledge, references and creativity and is a great teacher if you don’t like reading.

What one thing above all would you change about the PR industry?

Starting pay for junior staff. I think it deters some wicked talent away from wanting to join because they could make a lot more money... everywhere else. It’s a barrier to diversity as, due to other inequalities, certain demographics are from low income households and then all the social things that are required for your job (it definitely doesn’t feel like that when you’re junior), plunges you into debt or you miss out on.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

My tarot reader said in a huge house with a husband and I hope she’s right or else that money could have gone on a drink or five.