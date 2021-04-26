PRWeek UK unveils 30 Under 30: Newcomers for 2021

Alongside the usual 30 Under 30 list, this year, PR professionals could also be nominated for the Newcomer accolade.

It is for under-30s who have been in full-time employment in comms roles for no more than two years but have already shown signs of a promising career ahead. Next month PRWeek will be profiling those on the Newcomer list and asking about themselves and their views of important industry issues - stayed tuned for that coverage.

Thanks to this year's 30 Under 30 judges for their huge efforts: George Blizzard, co-founder and co-CEO, The PR Network; Amy Holland, director of comms, media and DTC - EMEA, The Walt Disney Company; Indigo Le Fèvre, associate director, The Romans, and 30 Under 30 member, 2020; Doyel Maitra, group comms director, Hachette; Sarah Scales, co-founder, Brands2Life; Misha Talheth-Fell, associate director, Porter Novelli, and 30 Under 30 member, 2020; Gary Wheeldon, co-founder, Talker Tailor Trouble Maker.

The five 30 Under 30: Newcomer winners for 2021, listed alphabetically, are:

Cora Bolger, senior account executive, Syneos Health Communications

Ellie Chatterton, account executive, BCW

Danielle Hilaire, account executive, Lansons

Titilope Ogunnaike, account executive, Four Communications

Lydia Watt, account executive, Lansons



Congratulations to them and thanks to everyone for taking part.

