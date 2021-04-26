Promotions within Edelman UK health team as Read takes the lead

The three were appointed to co-lead Edelman's UK healthcare practice almost two years ago, following the departure of the previous managing director, Kate Hawker.

In her new role, Read will lead Edelman UK’s healthcare team of 50 people. She will be responsible for “expanding and extending” the agency’s approach to integrated healthcare comms.

The new job for Mahaney (pictured below) is in recognition of her leadership of Edelman’s work for AstraZeneca. She will continue to integrate and expand the business across the EMEA region.

Meanwhile, Reece has been asked to ensure the “smooth growth trajectory” of the healthcare practice and work on new ways to attract talent.

Edelman said all three roles were comparable in seniority and that the promotions were a reflection of a “hugely successful” two-year period under their leadership.

The agency said that, during the past two years, the UK healthcare team had produced award-winning work for Novo Nordisk and Takeda, and the period had culminated in it being awarded 'Best Agency/Pharma comms practice' by PRWeek in February.

Justin Westcott, Edelmann's chief operating officer, UK and Ireland, and head of technology, EMEA, said: “Angela, Ashlea and Eleanor… have done amazing work to modernise and diversify our healthcare offer in the UK and we now have some of the most creative and dynamic talent in the industry, delivering award-winning work for our clients.”

Carolyn Paul, EMEA health practice chair, added: “Over the past 18 month we have honed our ability to operate as a fully integrated regional team. Our London healthcare hub has been a hugely important part of this, leading the way as we create and mobilise blended teams to better serve our global clients”.

