IBM’s Kyndryl hires Una Pulizzi as comms head

ARMONK, NY: Kyndryl, a new independent company which is spinning off of IBM, has hired Una Pulizzi as global head of corporate affairs, effective May 3.

Pulizzi will directly report to Kyndryl CEO Martin Schroeter. She will lead the company’s communications and government programs.

Kyndryl is anticipated to launch by the end of the year, after IBM fully separates its managed infrastructure services business. The company will design, run and manage modern technology infrastructure for organizations and corporations.

Most recently, Pulizzi was global director of public affairs and senior strategic adviser at General Electric. She worked at GE for 11 years, heading the multinational conglomerate’s global issues management, including thought leadership and positioning.

At GE, Meghan Thurlow succeeded Pulizzi as the global director of public affairs, as of October 2020.

Previously, Pulizzi worked in communications for the World Bank’s microfinance policy center. She was SVP for corporate affairs for Citigroup’s markets and banking, and served as a senior communications adviser at the U.S. Department of Treasury during the Clinton administration.

“Government policy impacts every company at some level, whether it’s for example, trade or tax,” Pulizzi told PRWeek. “I’ve worked in CSR, in communications and with government affairs. This role is unique in that it brings those experiences together.”

Inheriting relationships from IBM, Kyndryl will have more than 4,600 technology-intensive clients in 115 countries, including more than 75% of the Fortune 100 companies, according to an IBM news release. The release also stated that managed infrastructure services offer a $500 billion market opportunity.