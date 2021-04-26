PRWeek UK unveils 30 Under 30 2021

The list has been compiled following a judging process and features a selection of high-performing professionals in their 20s across a variety of agency and in-house roles.
Thanks to this year's judges for their huge efforts: George Blizzard, co-founder and co-CEO, The PR Network; Amy Holland, director of comms, media and DTC - EMEA, The Walt Disney Company; Indigo Le Fèvre, associate director, The Romans, and 30 Under 30 member, 2020; Doyel Maitra, group comms director, Hachette; Sarah Scales, co-founder, Brands2Life; Misha Talheth-Fell, associate director, Porter Novelli, and 30 Under 30 member, 2020; and Gary Wheeldon, co-founder, Talker Tailor Trouble Maker.
PRWeek also reveals the winners of the 30 Under 30: Newcomer category in a separate article today. This is for under-30s who have been in full-time employment in comms roles for no more than two years but have shown signs of a promising career.
The 30 Under 30 2020 are listed below, in alphabetical order:
Kim Allain, creative, MSL London
Toks Ayorinde, senior account executive, John Doe Group
Hugo Bebbington, press officer, EMEA, CNN
Martyna Borys, senior account manager, Edelman
Duncan Bray, account director, Woodrow
Edward Brightman, account director, Evoke KYNE
Rosie Cope, senior account manager, Taylor Herring
Josie Dougoud, influencer lead, The Romans
Sophie Drake, account director, Story Comms
Kate Fox, account director, Grayling
Daniel Glendinning, account manager, John Doe Group
Lornette Harley, client consultant, The Unmistakables
Rosie Harrold, senior consultant (associate director), Havas Just
Jordan Hodges, senior account manager, GCI Health
Alex Kolawole, associate director, APCO Worldwide
Laura McGuinness, public relations manager, eBay UK
Alice McRoe, creative, Grayling
Anais Merlin, deputy head of telecoms, CCgroup
Olivia Mushigo, creative, Talker Tailor Trouble Maker
Lewis Oakley, client manager, Milk & Honey PR
Tariq Peters, account executive, Four Communications
Megan Rothery, global VP, Aspectus
Kirsty Roxburgh, strategist, Pitch Marketing Group
Will Savage, head of Birmingham, PLMR
Bartu Sezer, senior account manager, WE Communications
Priya Shah, senior account manager, Grayling
Naomi MG Smith, account executive, Westco Communications
Ross Stebbing, PR manager - energy, RVU (Uswitch)
Dima Vasilenco, co-founder, Good Advice Public Relations
Sarah Wardle, associate director, BEC
Congratulations to the 30, and thanks to everyone for taking part.
