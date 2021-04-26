PRWeek UK unveils 30 Under 30 2021

The list has been compiled following a judging process and features a selection of high-performing professionals in their 20s across a variety of agency and in-house roles.

PRWeek will be profiling the 30 next month, asking their views on crucial industry issues and finding out more about them. Stay tuned for that coverage.

Check out the 30 Under 30: Newcomers list for 2021



Thanks to this year's judges for their huge efforts: George Blizzard, co-founder and co-CEO, The PR Network; Amy Holland, director of comms, media and DTC - EMEA, The Walt Disney Company; Indigo Le Fèvre, associate director, The Romans, and 30 Under 30 member, 2020; Doyel Maitra, group comms director, Hachette; Sarah Scales, co-founder, Brands2Life; Misha Talheth-Fell, associate director, Porter Novelli, and 30 Under 30 member, 2020; and Gary Wheeldon, co-founder, Talker Tailor Trouble Maker.

PRWeek also reveals the winners of the 30 Under 30: Newcomer category in a separate article today. This is for under-30s who have been in full-time employment in comms roles for no more than two years but have shown signs of a promising career.

The 30 Under 30 2020 are listed below, in alphabetical order:

Kim Allain, creative, MSL London

Toks Ayorinde, senior account executive, John Doe Group

Hugo Bebbington, press officer, EMEA, CNN

Martyna Borys, senior account manager, Edelman

Duncan Bray, account director, Woodrow

Edward Brightman, account director, Evoke KYNE

Rosie Cope, senior account manager, Taylor Herring

Josie Dougoud, influencer lead, The Romans

Sophie Drake, account director, Story Comms

Kate Fox, account director, Grayling

Daniel Glendinning, account manager, John Doe Group

Lornette Harley, client consultant, The Unmistakables

Rosie Harrold, senior consultant (associate director), Havas Just

Jordan Hodges, senior account manager, GCI Health

Alex Kolawole, associate director, APCO Worldwide

Laura McGuinness, public relations manager, eBay UK

Alice McRoe, creative, Grayling

Anais Merlin, deputy head of telecoms, CCgroup

Olivia Mushigo, creative, Talker Tailor Trouble Maker

Lewis Oakley, client manager, Milk & Honey PR

Tariq Peters, account executive, Four Communications

Megan Rothery, global VP, Aspectus

Kirsty Roxburgh, strategist, Pitch Marketing Group

Will Savage, head of Birmingham, PLMR

Bartu Sezer, senior account manager, WE Communications

Priya Shah, senior account manager, Grayling

Naomi MG Smith, account executive, Westco Communications

Ross Stebbing, PR manager - energy, RVU (Uswitch)

Dima Vasilenco, co-founder, Good Advice Public Relations

Sarah Wardle, associate director, BEC



Congratulations to the 30, and thanks to everyone for taking part.

Who made PRWeek's 30 Under 30 last year? Meet them all here.