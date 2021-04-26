Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

The Oscars embraced diversity. The hostless 93rd Academy Awards Sunday night had some historically significant wins, such as Nomadland director Chloé Zhao being the first woman of color and the first Chinese American woman and first Asian American woman to win an Oscar for Best Director; and Yuh-Jung Youn becoming the first-ever Korean actor to win an acting Academy Award for her performance in Minari. However, fans of Chadwick Boseman, who died last August, were furious after he was snubbed from receiving the Best Actor award for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Anthony Hopkins won the award for his role in The Father.

Degree has created a deodorant for people with visual impairment and upper limb motor disabilities. Called Degree Inclusive, the bottle features a hooked design for one-handed use, as well as magnetic closures, enhanced grip placement, a braille label and a larger roll-on applicator. Degree has created several spots for the product featuring people with disabilities such as a boxer and skater. The spots include the slogan, “There should be no limits when something moves us.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk will host Saturday Night Live on May 8. Musk tweeted about his plans over the weekend, adding, “Let’s find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is.” But some SNL cast members aren’t happy about the controversial CEO appearing on the show. Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang shared messages on their Instagram stories that many fans believe show the stars are upset.

President Joe Biden’s first 100 days ends this week. He has delivered on a number of his biggest campaign pledges focused on climate change and the economy, but Biden is grappling with how to enact promised reforms in the face of an increase in unaccompanied minors seeking to cross the border. Here’s where he stands on key promises so far and his plans for the next 100 days.

Diversity takes center stage. With the country at a boiling point last summer over racial injustice, diverse and minority-owned agencies saw an influx of work to help deal with inequities. In PRWeek’s 2021 Agency Business Report, we highlighted a few of these firms.