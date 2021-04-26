Women in PR launches sexual harassment study and campaign

The WiPR's Spotlight on Sexual Harassment (SOS Harassment) campaign aims to raise awareness of sexual harassment in communications and to benchmark how sexual harassment – against men and women – has changed in the past four years, using comparative data from the 2018 WiPR PRCA survey.

It will also examine the impact of recent events and gauge sentiment as the nation comes out of the latest lockdown.

You can take part in the research by clicking here.

WiPR sister organisation Global Women in PR will conduct a similar study for international audiences, which will also allow for direct comparisons and establish the scale of the issue globally.

The survey results will be used to inform the framework for a robust support structure led by WiPR, entitled ‘SOS Harassment’. This provides access to help and support for those affected by sexual harassment in PR and communications, and a dedicated website will be launched later this year.

The study is being carried out in partnership with the PRCA; PRWeek will report its findings.

WiPR President Anna Geffert said: “Our last survey revealed that three-quarters of respondents had suffered some form of sexual harassment, painting a bleak picture of the mountain we have to climb. As we rebuild out of lockdown, we have the opportunity to create a more equitable workplace, irradicating gender discrimination at its most base and toxic level.

“This is a call to action to those men and women who have been affected to take our survey and tell us your story. And for employers who are serious about protecting their employees to lead the industry and help us build something tangible, which will not only help those affected but support action against perpetrators and will ultimately act as a deterrent: the time to act is now.”

PRCA director-general Francis Ingham said: “Every professional in our industry has the fundamental right to work in a safe and inclusive environment. That’s why we welcome WiPR’s new campaign and strongly encourage colleagues to take part in the new survey. The data we gather will help play a key role informing how we work towards creating more inclusive environments for our people.”

People or organisations who would like to get in touch to provide information or support the campaign should email: info@womeninpr.org

