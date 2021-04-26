Movers & Shakers: WE Comms, Sinclair, and Milk & Honey

Milk & Honey PR has been appointed by Grounded Packaging (pictured above), an end-to-end packaging specialist, to drive awareness and discoverability for the brand across mainstream and sector-specific media. With a focus on growth, impact and innovation, Milk & Honey will develop narrative-and data-driven content to support Grounded’s war on virgin plastics.

Sinclair has been tasked to handle integrated communications partner for three major events: Design Shanghai (June 2021), Design China Beijing (September 2021) and Design Shenzhen (December 2021). The agency’s hub in Shanghai will lead the ten-month project and will deploy a mix of integrated strategies including media relations, influencer engagement, social media strategy, content creation and events. It will also lead WeChat-driven strategies across China.

Consumer electronic audio brand Marshall has appointed WE Red Bridge as its PR agency in China. As Marshall's agency partner, WE Red Bridge is tasked with generating brand awareness and strengthening the brand's reputation by bringing Marshall's Rock 'n' Roll lifestyle to the market.

