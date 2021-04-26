Grayling makes senior hires from Ogilvy and Engine

Bronwyn Fieldgate joins Grayling as head of strategy from Ogilvy, where she was a managing partner and strategic lead across the agency’s Walgreen’s Boots Alliance portfolio of brands. Prior to Ogilvy she was planning director at M&C Saatchi PR.

Andy Garner joins as creative director and will be based at Grayling Manchester. He joins after a decade at the Engine group, most recently at MHP and Mischief.

The duo join Ignite, Grayling's central global strategic and creative team that launched in 2019.

Garner becomes the first employee working in Ignite outside the London office.

Nathan Kemp, Grayling global head of strategy and creative, said: “Bronwyn and Andy are formidable – with talent like this joining the agency alongside the wider team there’s good reason PRWeek named Grayling as a one to watch in 2021. We’ve invested heavily and consistently in ensuring we put brilliant strategic and creative thinking at the heart of everything we do, not just in London but across the Grayling network, and these hires will ensure we can continue to do that as our client base grows, globally and locally.”

Recent client wins at Grayling include Badoo and MoreThan.

The Huntsworth-owned agency was among the fastest-growing in the UK last year, with revenue up an estimated 30 per cent to £16.3m, according to the latest PRWeek Top 150 UK PR Consultancies table.