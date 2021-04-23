Jamaica Tourist Board selects Lou Hammond Group as PR AOR

NEW YORK: The Jamaica Tourist Board has selected Lou Hammond Group as its PR AOR for the United States.

Lou Hammond Group won the account in April after a formal RFP process. Terry Gallagher, president of the agency’s New York office, will be running the account.

Gallagher said Lou Hammond Group plans a full immersion with the team for first hand knowledge and more targeted advice for campaigns, but the continued pandemic has made that difficult.

Lou Hammond Group’s marketing expertise, reputation and media relationships were a main reason the tourist board chose the firm, according to Jamaica's director of tourism Donovan White.

Lou Hammond Group takes over fromm Finn Partners, which represented the Jamaica Tourist Board for 16 years. The firm elected not to participate in the RFP, but founding partner Peter Finn is proud of the long-term recognition the country has seen as a tourist destination.

"We are especially gratified to have the opportunity to assist Jamaica through the COVID-19 tourism disaster with global recovery and thought leadership initiatives for the Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, as well as imaginative virtual campaigns and promotions that kept the island top-of-mind with the media, consumers and the entire tourism industry," Finn said.

The Jamaica Tourist Board also signed Republica Havas for advertising, custom media content and publishing work.

Lou Hammond Group saw a 17% drop in global revenue from $8.8 million in 2019 to $7.3 million in 2020, according to the PRWeek 2021 Agency Business Report.