Just briefly

People moves

NEW YORK

Micro-mobility company Helbiz has appointed Davide D'Amico as global head of communications.

Strategic communications firm Marino has hired Janie Barber as an account supervisor for the firm’s consumer and lifestyle practice.

Global Gateway Advisors, a strategic communications consultancy, has promoted MaryJo Fitzgerald to chief of staff and partner; Deepali Srivastava to content strategy lead, purpose; and Lena Glaser to director.

WASHINGTON, DC

Clyde Group has hired Lisa Josephy as practice lead of healthcare for Clyde Group and Dominic Hawkins as VP.

JERUSALEM

Finn Partners has promoted Ellie Gorlin Hanson to partner where she will oversee management of client accounts in the health-innovation sector.

RALEIGH, NC

PR and integrated marketing agency French/West/Vaughan has appointed Leah Knepper to SVP to manage an account group in the travel and tourism, financial services and food and beverage industries. The agency also hired Brooke Goodwin-Fullerton as VP of the Boston office and Tracy Wood as controller.

Account wins

SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Healthcare and technology PR and marketing agency Amendola Communications has been named the PR agency of record for infectious disease testing technology company Alveo Technologies.

NEW YORK

Marino has added Salinas and Beak & Skiff to its roster of consumer lifestyle and cannabis clients.

Integrated agency G&S Business Communications has added Pursell Agri-Tech, an agribusiness client, to its roster.

Rubenstein Public Relations has retained Ozop Energy Solutions’ account.