Special lightbulbs highlight clean energy source in National Grid COP26 campaign

The Green Light Signal, launched with Edelman, uses National Grid’s forecasting tool that measures carbon intensity in a particular region. When the electricity is being supplied mainly from low-carbon sources, such as wind or solar, the signal activates.

Consumer research commissioned for the launch found an ‘energy awareness gap’ in people’s knowledge about positive steps Britain has taken to be less reliant on fossil fuels. Low carbon energy sources like wind, solar and nuclear currently account for about 55 per cent of Britain’s electricity mix, yet 42 per cent of Brits think Britain only gets up to 10 per cent of its electricity from zero and low carbon energy sources.

The bulbs have been sent to more than 100 key individuals, including MPs and media. National Grid leadership and campaign talent Helen Skelton has undertaken interviews across broadcast, print and online for the launch.

The National Grid is a "principal partner" of COP26, the United Nations Climate Change Conference due to take place in Glasgow from 1 to 12 November 2021.

National Grid director of corporate communications and brand, Molly Neal, said: “COP26 is a unique opportunity for us to drive more ambitious change towards a clean energy future and show that achieving net zero is possible with the technologies and opportunities we have today. We’re excited about the impact this campaign could have as we know from our research that improved awareness of the progress already made has a key role to play in boosting future action.”

Edelman UK MD of brand, Matt Brown, said: “We’re extremely proud to be working with National Grid on this purpose-led, earned-first, and fully integrated creative campaign to bring to life the organisation’s vision of a clean, fair and affordable energy future for all.”