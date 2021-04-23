The PRWeekly Podcast: Top 150 | Publicis buys Taylor Herring | Super League scandal

The Top 150 PR consultancies has landed. PRWeek UK editor John Harrington, news editor Arvind and a special guest, PRWeek EMEA editor-in-chief Danny Rogers, analyse how agencies fared in a year disrupted by COVID-19.

It was the first time aggregate revenue declined for decades, but is there a silver lining?

Danny provides context for the major Publicis acquisition of Taylor Herring and why the creative shop decided to sell.

Danny and Arvind also discuss the reputational damage for the six Premier League clubs – Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham and Arsenal – that backed down from a controversial breakaway European Super League.