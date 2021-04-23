Would any sport benefit from a Super League?

European soccer’s Super League project is no more.

The project, which was only announced on Sunday night, involved a group of 12 European clubs that attempted to start a new breakaway competition.

Following much backlash and mockery, the Premier League clubs started to withdraw from the project, such as Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

But would this concept be a fail no matter what sports league tried it out?