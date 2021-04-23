Chickpea-based food brand Banza names Confidant as AOR

NEW YORK: Banza, a maker of chickpea-based pasta, macaroni and cheese, rice and pizza, has hired Confidant as its PR AOR.

The firm is working on media relations and providing strategic counsel as well as collaborating with the brand's in-house PR and marketing teams on integrated campaigns.

The agency is focused on raising Banza’s brand awareness and telling its story by highlighting the health and environmental benefits of chickpea-based foods.

Confidant cofounder Garland Harwood is leading a team including VP Alan Keane, director Nicole Farin and senior manager Jordan Sweat on the account.

The agency won the business after Banza hired marketing communications manager Nicole McNey, filed a formal RFP and invited three firms to pitch.

After a year that included an increase in awareness of chickpeas as a staple ingredient and the launch of Banza Pizza, the brand was seeking a long-term agency partner to help it tell its story in more impactful ways, said Nicole Landesman, VP of marketing at Banza.

"To inspire people means telling stories that convey a distinct feeling about our brand’s purpose, and we have always prioritized storytelling as a key vehicle for connecting with our fans," she said. "Confidant understood the importance of this and pushed us to think about how those stories could come to life in our very first meeting with them."

The agency's first big test will be to inspire people to eat more chickpeas and other beans given the positive impact they have on human and environmental health.

"Despite the benefits of chickpeas and other beans, nearly 80% of the population does not meet the recommended daily value," Landesman said. "We hope to change that, and believe Confidant is the right partner to help us inspire people to eat more of them."

Banza was founded in 2014 by brothers Brian and Scott Rudolph. As of late 2020, its products were available in more than 13,500 stores in the U.S.