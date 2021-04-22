The PR Week: 4.23.2021: Anne Buchanan, Buchanan Public Relations

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Anne Buchanan, Buchanan Public Relations.

Podcast topics

1:26 - Buchanan talks about retaining clients and talent during the coronavirus pandemic, being a member of the Public Relations Global Network and more

13:20 - PRWeek's Agency Business Report 2021 unveiled; key industry numbers and trends

22:06 - Omnicom Q1 financial results

25:50 - Brand and PR sector reactions to the Derek Chauvin verdict

31:05 - Social media: Brands react to McDonald's BTS Meal reveal

33:11 - CVS names boomerang executive as head of comms; other people moves including Chris Legentil, Shannon Stubo, Kristin Harrer, and Jonathan Heit.