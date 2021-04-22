Twitter comms head Brandon Borrman to leave in June

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter VP of global communications Brandon Borrman is set to leave the company, effective June 10.

Giovanna Falbo, senior director of corporate and North America communications, will lead the comms team until a replacement is named.

“This is an incredible team and is in very, very good hands,” Borrman said, adding that he will help with the search for his replacement, looking at both internal and external candidates.

In a Twitter thread, Borrman explained that he is working on independent projects and “I’ll eventually find something that I truly believe in – like I do Twitter's mission. I'm giving myself two months to try and make this transition seamless,” he added.

Twitter hired Borrman in February 2018 after a period of turnover in its PR function that has since stabilized.

“I've finally captured the record as longest-serving VP of comms at Twitter, so I'm resting on my laurels,” Borrman tweeted.

Before he joined the social media company, Twitter hired Kristin Binns as its communications leader in September 2016. That year, several comms executives departed the company, including Jim Prosser, former head of corporate, revenue and policy communications, and VP of global comms Natalie Kerris

Since Borrman began leading the department, its comms team has grown from 40 to 70 members, with more than half residing outside of the U.S., he said.

Borrman, who made PRWeek’s 2020 Power List, managed communications when Twitter allowed employees to work from home after the pandemic and its decisions to make Juneteenth and Election Day company holidays and to ban former President Donald Trump from the platform.

The company also launched the Twitter Privacy Center to provide clarity about its actions to protect users’ privacy and data.

Before Twitter, Borrman was VP of global communications at Ancestry, where he led the global comms team, covering external press, social media, internal comms, crisis management, public affairs and executive positioning. Previously, he was head of global communications at Quantcast and a partner at Brunswick.

Twitter is scheduled to announce its Q1 results next Thursday. In Q4 2020, the company posted revenue growth of 28% year-over-year to $1.3 billion and net income of $222 million.