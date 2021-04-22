Super League takedowns, plus H&M, Aldi, Adidas: Creative Hits & Misses of the Week

HITS

Football clubs and fans

The story of the week - and as much a creative highlight for some as it was a complete PR disaster for the greedier side of the game, with news that six English clubs planned to join the new European Super League. Football was ultimately the winner this week and whilst several clubs made strong statements, two clubs, in particular, caught my eye with their creative responses.

First up is Leeds United, which managed to belittle the whole concept of the European Super League through two simple social media posts at kick-off and full-time. Mocking Liverpool FC through branding the club the ‘Merseyside Reds’ instantly turned everyone into a Leeds fan for the night.

FULL TIME: #LUFC hold Super League side Merseyside Reds to a 1-1 draw after late Llorente equaliser — Leeds United (@LUFC) April 19, 2021

The other club to make an impact was Grimsby Town, which, despite being on the verge of relegation from the Football League, made time to launch a shirt amnesty. The amnesty allows fans of the so-called ‘big six’ to trade in for the black and white stripes of The Mariners. Like the Leeds response, it’s another that grabs the zeitgeist and the fierce resistance the proposals were met with by fans, many of whom contemplated disowning their teams.

Heineken backs the Champions League

Rounding off what will hopefully be consigned to the annals of history, Heineken stuck the final nail in the coffin with its witty social media post. In a week when sponsors had to question their affiliation with the ‘big six’, this post will not only please fans of the Champions League, but also those at UEFA.

H&M, 'One/Second/Suit'

Finding a job amid the pandemic has undoubtedly been difficult. H&M’s move to offer free suit rental for job interviews is not only a simple and effective idea but also delivered in a way that offers more than just the outfit. (The promo video launched at the end of March but press activity has focused on this week.)

The creation of the video with Mark Romaneck nods to the difficulties faced in securing a job right now, and the impact that’s undoubtedly going to have had on confidence. It’s a top example of delivering an idea with the craft and care needed to take it from being simply media-worthy to something that can connect with the target audience directly and be shared amongst friends and families.

Iams NoseID

Off the back of research showing that one in three dogs is lost at some point in their lives, Iams in the US has launched the NoseID app. It analyses the unique shape of your dog’s nose before uploading it on to the NoseID app, so that when a dog goes missing and an alert issued, other users are alerted to the missing pup. A quick scan by anyone that comes across the dog will let that person know if they’ve found the missing dog.

Although it’s only currently available in Nashville, it could be a real game-changer. A hit for now, with the potential to be something much greater if the brand can roll it out at scale.

MISSES

ALDImania

Avoiding ‘brand banter’ on Twitter for a moment, Aldi this week tried its hand at a clothing range. An amusing outcome from the caterpillar fiasco on social media was the number of replies from people backing Aldi’s response “as a fan of Sainsbury’s/Tesco/Lidl”. Somehow our choice of supermarket has become as important as our choice of football team. In this strange world the move saw Aldi create a branded collection including a £12.99 pyjama set and £1.49 pair of socks.

Why’s it a miss then? Whilst this is all good fun, it does feel like the fashion line we didn’t need, given the growing concerns around fast fashion. With items priced at Primark levels, and designs leaving a lot to be desired, it can’t be long until some of these items go from being a tongue-in-cheek gift to a being dumped into a landfill site.

Adidas, 'Less Waste, New Stans'

This sits somewhere in the middle of a hit and a miss for me. The concept is simple, giving consumers the chance to get their hands on a new pair of Stan Smiths in return for plastic bottles. It gets the message across in an easy way that these new more sustainable Stan Smiths include plastic bottles in their construction.

The premise of this campaign worked really well when applied to paying for parking at a beach, as Hyundai did in 2018 with Eco Parking. However, the cynic in me thinks that in this instance, with limited-edition sneakers in such high demand, we’re more likely to see bottles being purchased to then recycle than bottles being found at the bottom of bags or on the streets.

