Budweiser turns around the fate of the planet in Earth Day campaign

Budweiser has a message for consumers this Earth Day: we can turn around climate change together.

The beer brand is out with a new campaign, “Together We Can Turn This Around,” which reiterates its commitment set out in 2018 to brew 100% of its beers using renewable electricity by 2025.

So far, Budweiser has achieved this goal in the United States, Canada, Argentina, Chile, France, Russia, South Africa and the U.K.

The campaign features a “reverse poem,” which paints a picture of doom and gloom when read from top to bottom, but turns into a message of hope when read in reverse. The poem is set to a 60-second spot, created by U.K.-based agency Revolt, which shows images of smog and destruction first, and then flips to show scenes of growth and life as the voiceover reads the poem backwards.

“We wanted to create a campaign to not only put our commitment out there, but also inspire others to take positive action,” said Todd Allen, global VP of marketing at Budweiser. “[We’re] trying to inspire people to think about the role they can play in protecting the environment.”

In the U.K., the latest country where Budweiser has achieved its 100% renewable energy goals, the spot will be supported by a PR and digital out-of-home campaign where the brand says “cheers” to other companies, cities and people in the region who have also made a positive impact on the environment.

The cities of Manchester and Glasgow will get a “cheers” for going renewable, as will Wembley Stadium in London and celebrities including George Lamb and Professor Green.

“We're raising a toast to all of those making a difference in the U.K. around environmental sustainability and recognizing their green achievements,” Allen said.

In Chile and Canada, Budweiser is replacing its logo on packaging with a picture of the earth and will offset the energy costs of all beer produced in each country in a given day across the entire category with 100% renewable energy.

While Budweiser has run sustainability campaigns before, this is its first major global push on the topic, to coincide with World Earth Day on Thursday. The campaign follows a $1 billion investment by the brand in renewable electricity infrastructure and a program to provide renewable energy sources to its retailers across the world.

“Climate change is a huge issue amongst all of our consumers around the world,” Allen said. “We wanted to do our part to make a difference and inspire others to take action as well.”

Read the full text of the poem below.

We’re the generation that stood and watched

So don’t say

We care about others

We can’t change the world

People are crazy to think

The answers are all around

A brighter future

We know that is nonsense

It’s too late for us to turn this around

This article first appeared on PRWeek sister title Campaign