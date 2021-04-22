Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

WPP has pledged to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2025 by incorporating virtual production solutions it has developed during the pandemic. CEO Mark Read said WPP will use its annual media spending of more than $60 billion to push those partners to do the same by 2030, Bloomberg reported. The firm may decide where to buy ads based on partners’ emissions. WPP’s PR division includes Hill+Knowlton Strategies, BCW and Finsbury Glover Hering.

Finsbury Glover Hering has been working with the prosecution in the State of Minnesota v. Derek Chauvin. The agency has been operating without pay, conducting media monitoring and analysis as part of legal team special prosecutor Neal Katyal's vision for a three-pronged "modern appeal/trial strategy," Axios reported. Chauvin was found guilty this week of second- and third-degree murder and second degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd.

In other WPP news, Read told PRWeek how the pandemic has changed the company’s business and shared DE&I goals. Other holding company CEOs – from Omnicom, Publicis Groupe, Havas Group, Interpublic Group, MDC Partners, Huntsworth and Next Fifteen Communications Group – also shared their thoughts about the changing world and what it means for their businesses and the industry at-large.

Happening today: President Joe Biden is kicking off a virtual climate summit with a pledge to cut U.S. fossil fuel emissions up to 52% by 2030. Biden will host 40 world leaders from China, Russia, India, Gulf oil states, European and Asian allies and island and coastal nations at the summit, which marks a return by the U.S. to global climate efforts after four years of withdrawal under former President Donald Trump. Pope Francis is also taking part.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James deleted a tweet about the fatal police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant. James posted a photo of officer Nicholas Reardon with the caption "YOU'RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY," along with an hourglass emoji, on Wednesday. After deleting the tweet, James tweeted, “I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY.”