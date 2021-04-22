Movers & Shakers: Downing St, Soho House, Citypress, Havas Just::, Tin Man and more

Citypress has hired Lizzie Roberts as a director in its strategic media and communications team. She joins from Alton Towers Resort, where she was head of PR and media relations. Roberts led the organisation’s reputational recovery from the impact of The Smiler roller coaster accident in 2015.

Jack Doyle has been promoted to become No. 10's director of comms, Downing Street has confirmed, leaving the future of the Government’s strategy on daily televised press briefings in doubt.

Havas Just:: has appointed Corin Baird as head of digital to underpin its medcomms and PR divisions. Baird has worked in digital marketing, including as head of creative solutions at Buzzfeed, Huffington Post and The Guardian, as well as leadership roles at Nitro and Sudler.

Global private members' club group Soho House has hired Samsung Electronics’ comms chief Anouska Ruane as global director of group communications.

Tulchan Communications has announced four promotions to the position of partner: Hamide Ahmet, who has overseen HR at the agency for four years; Mark Burgess, former chief investment officer EMEA and deputy global CIO for Columbia Threadneedle, who joined Tulchan in 2020 as a senior advisor; Nick Laitner, who becomes a partner in the agency's policy advisory and corporate reputation team; and Olivia Peters, who joined as a director in 2019 and joins Martin Robinson in leading the Industrials team. The agency also made promotions to director, associate and executive.

Anna Jerstrom is joining Greenbrook as head of investor advisory. She joins from private capital fund placement agent Mercury Capital Advisors, where she was a partner and head of European origination.

Public affairs consultancy Interel Group has appointed a new leadership team for its UK practice as George McGregor leaves the business.

Popcorn has hired Fiona Quiggin as social and digital director. She joins from Havas People, where she was a senior content strategist. Quiggin will be responsible for Popcorn’s social and digital accounts, leading on strategy and execution.

BB Partners has appointed CNN news anchor Hannah Vaughan Jones as a senior advisor. She has worked as a news anchor for CNN, Sky News and was a presenter for Channel 5 News.

Tin Man has hired former journalist and senior corporate specialist Sean Allen-Moy to lead its ‘corpsumer’ practice.

PPR has appointed Sneha Konganda as head of clients. She has previously worked for Huawei, EE, Edelman and Weber Shandwick.

Boldspace has made four additions to its team across strategy, client services, design, and PR. Adam Larter has joined as strategy director from Studio Black Tomato, where he was senior strategy lead. The agency has also hired Jillian Sypkes (as an account director), Martina Consoli (graphic designer) and Marius Putnam (communications executive).

Christian Cubitt, former deputy spokesman to David Cameron, has been named director of communications at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG).

Little Red Rooster has promoted account director Lynnette Abbott to head of social media.

The Lifestyle Agency has appointed Laura Mee as PR senior account manager.