Virgin Money hires PR agencies

Red and CDR’s remit will include proactive press office and consumer campaigns, as well as supporting major product launches and financial news. Virgin Money, which has 6.5 million customers in the UK, will continue to manage its main press office in-house.

The agencies won the retained account in a competitive pitch. CDR's corporate and consumer teams moved into Red’s office in London's Soho in 2019.

The account was previously held by Powerscourt.

Matthew Magee, head of media relations at Virgin Money, said: “Our ambition is to really bring the Virgin brand to life for consumers through creative campaigning, while showcasing our values and purpose to all audiences. Red’s creative flair across corporate and consumer, combined with CDR’s financial know-how, really stood out during the pitch process and we are already off to a flying start.”

Former Virgin Money head of digital and strategic communications Mario Creatura left the bank in January to lead the Digital Unit at public affairs consultancy Interel.