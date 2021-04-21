Kathryn Metcalfe returns to CVS Health as chief comms officer

WOONSOCKET, RI.: CVS Health has hired Kathryn Metcalfe as SVP and chief communications officer.

Metcalfe started in the role in early April, reporting to Thomas Moriarty, EVP, chief policy and external affairs officer, and general counsel. She replaces Kym White, who joined CVS Health last April as SVP and chief communications officer.

“It was a career-defining opportunity to lead the CVS Health communications team through the COVID-19 pandemic - a time when the company was central to the nation’s response, first with information and testing and now vaccines," White told PRWeek in an emailed statement. "We significantly advanced corporate reputation on a wide variety of indices and were a trusted source of information for millions of Americans through both earned and owned media."

She did not comment on her next move.

As CCO, Metcalfe is responsible for all internal, external, crisis and reputation communications, spanning the healthcare giant that owns CVS Pharmacy, CVS Caremark and Aetna health insurance.

Metcalfe joins the company during its active role in the country’s emergence from the pandemic. She noted CVS has administered over 15 million tests and 10 million vaccinations in fighting COVID-19.

This is Metcalfe’s second stint heading comms for CVS Health. Honored as a PRWeek Hall of Femme 2019 class member, Metcalfe was selected as CVS Health’s CCO for the first time in January 2019, following its $70 billion acquisition of Aetna. She had started at Aetna in 2016 as the chief communications officer.

Since January 2020, she has worked at Bristol-Myers Squibb as EVP of corporate affairs.

When asked who is replacing Metcalfe at Bristol-Myers Squibb, a representative from the company told PRWeek in a statement, “We have an interim structure in place and a talented, diverse team who will continue to engage stakeholders around our company strategy, the performance of our business, the promise of our pipeline, and our patient-focused mission.”

Before Aetna, Metcalfe was chief comms officer at Deloitte. She served in a number of roles at Pfizer, as VP at Novartis and CEO of Cohn & Wolfe New York.

An advisor at the NYU School of Professional Studies, Metcalfe noted, “I’m really passionate about helping people advance their careers and building the next generation of CCOs.”

She commented that she’s thrilled to be reunited with CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch.

Having a career dedicated to healthcare, Metcalfe summarized her professional motivation at CVS as supporting a mission of simple, accessible, affordable healthcare.

In January, CVS Health hired IBM’s SVP of digital sales and CMO Michelle Peluso as chief customer officer.