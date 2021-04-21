‘Accountability is one step’: What PR agencies said to staff and the public after the Chauvin verdict

Prominent PR agency leaders and corporate executives weighed in as soon as a guilty verdict was announced in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin was found guilty of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, a Black man. Chauvin was caught on video pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee last May for more than nine minutes.

Here's what PR agencies and their leaders had to say about the verdict and the work that needs to be done to fight racial injustice.

Edelman

WE

I’m thinking of George Floyd and his family, friends, and community. While we may find some semblance of accountability in today's verdict, it can never be enough. I stand in solidarity with all in the fight against injustice and systemic racism. — Melissa Waggener Zorkin (@melissawz) April 21, 2021

Weber Shandwick

While there is some momentary relief, the collective trauma from too many cases that resemble this one remains. Real justice comes from making real change toward a more equitable world. We remain committed to playing an active role in driving that change. — Weber Shandwick (@WeberShandwick) April 21, 2021

Ketchum

MikeWorldWide

We have a long way to go to dismantle the systemic racism in our country, but today’s #verdict in the #DerekChauvinTrial was a demonstration of our justice system working the way it should. #BlackLivesMatter — MikeWorldWide (MWW) (@MWW_PR) April 20, 2021

APCO Worldwide

Please read APCO's statement on the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial: https://t.co/OM2hUMa7TZ — APCO Worldwide (@apcoworldwide) April 20, 2021

Padilla

Ruder Finn

Orangefiery

Communications pros from companies such as Procter & Gamble, Pinterest and Twitch also reacted on social media.

Accountability. The work continues. — Damon Jones (@damondjones) April 20, 2021

This is not justice. This is accountability. — Elizabeth Luke (@ElizLuke) April 20, 2021