Chris Legentil exits Dazn for WWE

STAMFORD, CT: World Wrestling Entertainment has hired Chris Legentil as SVP and head of global communications.

He will report to president and chief revenue officer Nick Khan, the company said in a statement.

Legentil joined Dazn in June 2018, rising to become SVP of global communications, managing consumer and corporate comms. He reported to executive chairman John Skipper and worked on launching the sports-streaming platform in the U.S. and globally.

Legentil served for five years as senior director of business development and digital communications at the National Basketball Association. He has also worked at Showtime Networks and Ketchum.

Legentil was also a member of the 2020 class of PRWeek’s 40 Under 40.

He could not be reached for comment on the move.

WWE is set to report its Q1 results on Thursday. In Q4 2020, it posted a year-over-year revenue decrease of 26% to $238.2 million as it dealt with live events being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company reported Q4 2020 net income of $13.6 million, down from $69.3 million a year earlier.