Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Sierra Nevada Brewing Company has a new agency. The brewer has brought on Golin as its AOR, leading PR, media strategy, thought development and social purpose. A 12-person team from the Interpublic Group firm's San Francisco and Los Angeles offices is working on the account.

Sports owners apologizing, part 1: The Las Vegas Raiders were widely criticized for tweeting the message “I can breathe” in the hours after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd on Tuesday. Team owner Mark Davis told ESPN that the tweet was his idea and that he won’t take it down, saying it was a powerful message that justice had been done that was inspired by Floyd’s family.

Part 2: Liverpool owner John Henry said sorry to fans after his club’s plans, along with 11 other teams, to form a European Super League fell apart amid widespread protests from supporters, coaches and players. Henry, also the owner of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, apologized profusely to fans but maintained he was working in the club’s best interests.

Tesla issued a public apology for its handling of customer complaints in China. The electric automaker said it would set up a customer-satisfaction unit in response to an online backlash sparked by a customer at the Auto Shanghai expo saying faulty brakes on a Tesla Model 3 caused a crash involving her family.

Instagram will allow users to filter abusive messages with offensive words, phrases or emoji in direct messages from people they don’t follow. The Facebook-owned platform said in a blog post that identifying hate speech and bullying is more difficult in DMs because they are private conversations.