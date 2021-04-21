Interel reveals new UK leadership as McGregor exits

Katherine Morgan, who was previously deputy managing partner, succeeds McGregor as managing partner and Will Wallace, a partner, has been appointed deputy managing partner.

Interel said that Morgan – a former senior Treasury official and PRCA Consultant of the Year – has been “at the forefront of extending its reach into delivering strategic communications and award-winning campaigns”.

In the past year, Interel has won more than 20 new clients. Its clients in the UK include The John Lewis Partnership, Waitrose & Partners, General Mills, Budweiser, Jet2, Inmarsat, Alibaba and Expedia.

“I feel very privileged to be leading such an incredibly talented team of people at Interel UK. You will not find better communications professionals who strive to go above and beyond for our clients every single day, finding innovative ways of delivering in a rapidly changing political, media and online environment,” Morgan said.

“It is fantastic to have the opportunity to drive our plans to further Interel’s status as one of the leading public affairs and integrated strategic comms agencies.”

McGregor, who was also chair of the Interel Global Partnership, said he was leaving the firm after leading its UK practice for 10 years to “start a new chapter in my life”.

He added: “I could not be more proud to have led the most brilliant team who have delivered excellence time and time again for clients. I wish the company every success. Interel will always have a very fond place in my heart.”

Interel Global chief executive Grégoire Poisson said: “I am really excited about Interel UK’s new leadership team. The company has gone from strength to strength in recent years with rapid growth in the UK and the delivery of some award-winning, cutting-edge campaigns. We have an ambitious growth plan for the next decade and with Katherine’s leadership we have a first-class team with the skills to deliver it.”