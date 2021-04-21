Pitch Update: Turkish Airlines, Fujikura, Kenya Tourism Board, Anorak and more

Nottingham digital PR agency Tank has been appointed to lead European PR, digital and social media comms for Fujikura, a manufacturer of telecommunications equipment.

Life insurance advice platform Anorak has selected Words + Pixels to handle its communications. The agency will support the business in spreading awareness and develop its client base within the industry.

The Kenya Tourism Board has appointed the PC Agency as its PR and destination marketing partner for the UK and Europe.

Hatch has been hired by the North Yorkshire Water Park to deliver its PR, social media and wider marketing strategy on a retained basis for 2021. The activity will initially focus on a PR campaign to support the announcement of the park's multimillion-pound investment plans.

Turkish Airlines has expanded its relationship with Finn Partners, naming the firm as its global communications strategy agency.

Polypipe Civils & Green Urbanisation – a European manufacturer of water management, green asset and network systems solutions – has appointed Unhooked Communications to carry out its PR activity.