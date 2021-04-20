Sierra Nevada Brewing Company names Golin as US AOR

CHICO, CA: Sierra Nevada Brewing Company has tapped Golin as its PR AOR.

The Interpublic Group agency will lead PR, media strategy development, thought leadership and social purpose marketing for the craft brewery brand.

Client work includes the development of creative campaigns and strategies for new product launches this spring. A 12-person team from the firm’s San Francisco and Los Angeles offices is working on the account.

“Golin impressed us with their understanding of our brand identity and a strong point of view for how to support our growth goals while staying true to our roots,” said Sierra Nevada director of communications Robin Gregory, in a statement.

Founded in 1980, Chico, California-based Sierra Nevada’s portfolio includes its flagship Pale Ale, Celebration IPO and Strainge Beast hard kombucha.

Representatives from Sierra Nevada and Golin were not available for further comment.

Golin posted 11% growth globally last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic to $248.5 million and saw 13% growth in the U.S. to $160 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.