Allison+Partners promotes Jonathan Heit to global COO

SAN FRANCISCO: Allison+Partners has promoted cofounder Jonathan Heit from global president to global COO.

Heit will work to scale and operationalize the business for expansion, ensuring that policies, technology and processes are in place to drive efficiencies along with growth, the firm said in a statement. Heit will continue to play a pivotal part in global integration.

Heit’s new role is part of an update to Allison+Partners’ executive team structure, according to an agency statement.

The firm is also expanding the remits of two other top executives. Matthew Della Croce is adding worldwide client services to his job as global president. He will focus on deepening the agency’s global client relationships and will lead the growing group of partners to increase global integration with the firm’s largest clients.

Cathy Planchard is adding health to her remit as global president of the marketing innovation team and health. In her expanded role, Planchard will spearhead the global expansion of the marketing innovation team and its integrated services, which saw significant growth this past year as content consumption increased during quarantine and events and tradeshows pivoted to digital experiences. The group was called All Told, but rebranded this year.

Planchard will build a team focused on evolving the firm’s health practice to create a more robust, cohesive and scalable offering.

Heit, Della Croce and Planchard all report to Scott Allison, cofounder, global chairman and CEO.

The firm has also named Anne Colaiacovo, president of North America, and Tom Smith, president of North America for corporate, to its global board.

The changes will allow leaders to focus on developing and operationalizing services that meet clients’ demands, scale the agency for growth globally and future-proof its business, according to a statement from the firm.

Allison+Partners’ global revenue dipped 5.3% to $68.3 million and dropped 6.1% in the U.S. to $55.1 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.

Heit and other agency representatives were not available for comment.