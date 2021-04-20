Clubhouse hires Spotify’s Grey Munford to lead comms

NEW YORK: Grey Munford, previously head of content communications at Spotify, has joined booming audio-based social media app Clubhouse.

“Later today I will be turning in my Spotify badge and heading down the (virtual) road to @joinClubhouse,” he tweeted on Friday.

Thanking his former colleagues at the Swedish music- and audio-streaming company, he added, “I learned so much every day and felt like I had joined the Rebel Alliance, the Fremen and the Avengers rolled into one.”

Munford also thanked Maya Watson, Clubhouse’s head of global marketing, for the opportunity. Watson joined Clubhouse last month from Netflix.

“Given my lifelong obsession with creatives and artists, especially those from outside traditional systems, I [am] humbled to serve the creators of Clubhouse and share their stories with the world,” Munford tweeted.

Prior to his approximately two-year stint at Spotify, Munford worked in communications at CBS for nine years, ultimately becoming SVP of communications and digital marketing. He previously served as director of corporate communications at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.

Clubhouse, which launched on Apple’s App Store in April 2020, has 10 million weekly active users, up from 600,000 in December 2020, despite only being available on iOS. Twitter has reportedly held talks to buy Clubhouse at a valuation of $4 billion. The app is reportedly planning to launch an Android version.