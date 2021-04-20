Turkish Airlines takes relationship with Finn Partners global

NEW YORK: Turkish Airlines has expanded its relationship with Finn Partners, naming the firm as its global communications strategy agency.

Finn's relationship with Turkish Airlines began in 2017 and focused on providing strategic and creative counsel in the Americas. Previous work included developing and implementing an Americas-specific communications campaign, including media relations, strategic partnerships, thought leadership, high-profile events, influencer campaigns, celebrity engagement and social media activations.

The firm is now also leading global strategic communications and public relations for the airline. The carrier expanded the firm’s responsibilities without conducting an RFP.

Finn Partners travel and lifestyle practice partner Haldun Dinccetin will lead account work from the firm’s New York headquarters with support from other offices.

Most of Finn Partners’ work will focus on strengthening Turkish Airlines' brand image on the world stage, according to Dinccetin.

"The partnership will leverage our agency's presence in key international markets to celebrate and elevate Turkish Airlines' growing network of routes and premium services," he said.

Finn Partners has also worked as an agency partner for Turkey for a decade, evolving the country's brand identity and promoting travel to the nation.

The agency launched the Global Travel Recovery Network in July to leverage its expertise to help travel businesses recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finn Partners’ global revenue dipped 9% last year to $108.9 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.