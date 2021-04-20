Omnicom PR revenue drops 3.5% in Q1

Added 34 minutes ago by Aleda Stam

The holding company's overall global revenue was down 1.8% in the period.

News
Omnicom CEO John Wren.
Omnicom CEO John Wren.

NEW YORK: Omnicom Group's PR firms reported an organic revenue dip of 3.5% year-over-year in Q1 to $317.5 million. 

Those results were in comparison to the largely pre-COVID-19 Q1 2020 in which Omnicom’s PR revenue was up 0.2% organically on the year prior to $331.6 million. The holding company’s PR firms include FleishmanHillard, Ketchum, Porter Novelli and Marina Maher Communications. 

Omnicom saw mixed results across its business sectors. Advertising posted a revenue increase of 1.2% to $2 billion and CRM precision marketing was up 7.2% to $269.5 million. However, CRM experiential fell 33.2% to $88.4 million, CRM execution and support dropped by 13.3% to $246.6 million and CRM commerce and brand consulting declined by 4.2% to $214.5 million.  

Omnicom's overall global revenue was down 1.8% organically in the period to $3.4 billion, including a 1% organic decrease in the U.S. to $1.9 billion and a 3.2% drop in other markets in North America to $104.4 million. The results beat analysts’ expectations of a decline of more than 6%, according to FactSet. 

The company attributed the revenue drops to continued fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“It’s taken some time to turn the corner, and we’re now on a clear path to return to growth,” CEO John Wren said on the company’s earnings call. “At the same time, we know we must continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and adapt to any unforeseen challenges that may arise. If 2020 taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected.”

In other regions, only Asia-Pacific saw an uptick in revenue with an increase of 2.5% to $400 million. The U.K. fell 6.4% to $356.5 million; other European markets dropped by 3.2% to $584.5 million; Latin America decreased by 2.4% to $63.2 million and the Middle East and Africa fell 10.2% to $50.2 million. 

Publicis Groupe reported last week its organic revenue increased 2.8% in Q1, ending a streak of declines during the pandemic. The Paris-based holding company does not disclose PR revenue. 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters