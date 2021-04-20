Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

PRWeek’s 2021 Agency Business Report is finally here! PR agencies will never experience another year like 2020. At the end of 2020, year-over-year global revenues measured in the Agency Business Report rankings were unchanged. In the U.S., firms even managed to post 2% growth and 3% among the top 50, which now account for 87% of overall agency revenues. Global staff numbers were down 3%. Reflecting on the past year, PRWeek’s Steve Barrett said that “agency PR pros can be proud of their efforts in 2020 and safe in the knowledge their expertise is more valuable than ever.”

Where did your agency rank? Check out PRWeek’s rankings table. This year, it lists the top 177 firms by revenue. To get the full picture behind results, we profiled agencies, speaking with leaders from Edelman, Weber Shandwick, BCW, FleishmanHillard, Ketchum and many others. Each firm profiled also received a score. Additionally, we looked into six up-and-coming agencies, such as Genzup, The Convergence Collective, JUV Consulting, Mixing Board, PRZM and The Sway Effect.

Agencies showed slight progress on the diversity front, but there is still a long way to go. Have a look at the diversity numbers at the biggest firms. Meanwhile, gender balance saw a small uptick. Here’s the number of women-led offices at larger agencies.

What’s hot in your sector? Here are the latest trends PR experts are seeing in consumer, corporate, healthcare, public affairs and technology industries. Clients also shared what they want from agency partners. We also have deep dives into how diversity took center stage in 2020; and how the COVID-19 pandemic forced specialty firms in travel, tourism, sports, arts and restaurants to refocus their PR lenses.

In other news: Omnicom Group reported Tuesday morning that its PR agencies’ revenue decreased 3.5% organically in Q1 to $317.5 million, compared with Q1 2020. Overall revenue was down 1.8% organically in the period to $3.4 billion, including a 1% organic decrease in the U.S. and a 3.2% organic fall for "Other North America." Omnicom owns and operates FleishmanHillard, Porter Novelli and Ketchum, among others.