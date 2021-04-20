Tin Man hires corporate and media lead

Sean Allen-Moy has been named Tin Man’s head of corporate and media. He has more than 15 years of experience providing strategic media advice to Jaguar Land Rover, Pret A Manger, The Stylist Group, WeWork and Ministry of Sound, among other brands.

He will work across a mix of Tin Man’s clients, including Virgin Media, Guide Dogs, TOG (The Office Group), LNER and Plenty of Fish. He will also lead the agency’s media team, acting as a senior advisor and trainer across the full portfolio of clients.

Allen-Moy joins from The Academy, where he was a director; he was previously head of enterprise at W Communications.

Earlier in his career, Allen-Moy worked as a producer for Sky News, Sky Sports News and BBC Radio 2’s Jeremy Vine Show. He has also been a reporter and newsreader for TalkSPORT, BBC Radio's Newsbeat, Absolute Radio and the Guardian Media Group.

“There’s no such thing as a pure consumer or corporate story – the media don’t see brands or companies that way and neither do the public,” he said. “A good agency truly understands what a brand has to say and helps it communicate it in a way that engages the world at large.”

Tin Man founder and chief executive Mandy Sharp said: “Sean joins our senior management team at a really exciting phase in our growth and will be a huge part of Tin Man’s trajectory in 2021. We are seeing more and more clients buying both our consumer and corporate expertise, but with the creative flair that we’re known for – Sean’s skills marry the two perfectly.”