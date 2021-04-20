Tech PR firm ITPR completes management buyout

The ITPR management buyout was led by long-serving director David Beesley, who will become the principal shareholder and managing director.

Founded by PR veteran Bob Dearsley in 1990, ITPR is one of the longest-established independent PR consultancies in the UK technology sector.

In 2020 it became part of the international Huble Digital Group, a consultancy specialising in business transformation using the HubSpot platform. Dearsley, Huble Digital’s chief executive, will become a business advisor and consultant to ITPR.

Beesley and Dearsley have worked together for the past decade. The pair agreed the MBO, for an undisclosed sum, to “secure the long-term future of the business”.

Beesley said: “Bob and I have worked hard over the past 10 years to create a business that provides much more than traditional PR services, branching out into content creation, SEO, inbound marketing and even inbound PR.

“I’m incredibly proud to be taking over the reins. We’ve already set our sights on making sure ITPR is around for another 30 years, inheriting an experienced team that is passionate about B2B tech PR and relentless in creating success for our clients.”

Dearsley added: “After 31 years it is a delight to be passing on my treasured ITPR brand, with the prospect of it going into another generation with David in charge. I know it is in safe hands and it feels like it is still in the family.”