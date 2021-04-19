Lowdown: COVID-19 stalls revenue growth worldwide
After years of steady growth for PR agencies, the coronavirus pandemic brought all that momentum to a halt. Global revenue was basically flat and staff numbers fell 3%, while the U.S. fared somewhat better at 2% revenue growth with headcount remaining steady.
