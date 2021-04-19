Singapore packs a surprisingly massive number of attractions – verdant parks, luxurious hotels, historical structures and deliciously cheap eats – into an area roughly half the size of New York city.
The concrete towers that once dominated Singapore’s skyline are giving way to green skyscrapers, which look more like living ecosystems than business hubs. Fervently working towards its ‘City in a Garden’ dream, the nation is investing heavily in its sustainable mission. And just outside of the city there is an abundance of walking trails, treetop jungle bridges and wildlife galore to explore.
This island city-state is famed for having some of the swankiest hotels in the world. That said, there are plenty of accommodation options to choose from, including cool converted shophouses, designer digs and luxurious heritage hotels. Although rooms do tend to be small (space is at a premium on the island), what they lack in size they more than make up for with super service and excellent facilities – and because of its size nothing is ever more than 20 minutes away by cab.
It’s not all iugh rises either, Singapore’s oldest buildings have managed to hang on through history’s highs and lows – the Raffles Hotel, opened in 1887, continues to serve patrons in the same Long Bar that once served Somerset Maugham and Charlie Chaplin. Singapore also has a surprisingly comprehensive complement of museums – some of the best are clustered together in the civic center, allowing you to walk from one to the other in under five minutes.
For such a small island, Singapore also has an extensive array of restaurants offering cuisines from all over the world at different price points. It also has hundreds of hawker centres where you can get a delicious meal for under $10. There are always dozens of culinary options ranging from fresh seafood to laksa as well as fresh fruit and local style desserts.
Here’s your Singapore tourism brief
The Singapore Tourism Board invites tenders to submit their proposals on providing public relations (PR) services for Singapore Tourism Board (STB) in the United Kingdom (STB UK).
The appointed agency shall provide PR consultancy services for STB UK for a period of two years from 1 September 2021 to 31 August 2023 (both dates inclusive), with an option to renew for a further year from 1 September 2023 to 31 August 2024 (both dates inclusive).
The appointed PR agency will be responsible for the successful implementation of the overall PR strategy, in close consultation with STB UK. In this regard, the PR agency will be expected to adopt an always-on approach of seeding key messages and stories, and to proactively seek out PR opportunities for STB UK.
About the Singapore Tourism Board
The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) was established in 1964 by the Singapore Government as the Singapore Tourism Promotion Board with the mandate to promote Singapore as an international tourist destination; that year Singapore received 91,000 visitors. Today, Singapore is a thriving and internationally renowned leisure and BTMICE destination and attracted 19.1 million international visitors (+3.3% year-on-year growth) and S$27.6 in tourism receipts in 2019.
Tourism is one of Singapore’s key economic sectors, and STB’s role is to shape a dynamic tourism landscape for Singapore in partnership with industry and community.