Just 725.7 square kilometres in size, Singapore packs a punch with an eclectic mix of elements that come together in unexpected beauty and harmony. From historical buildings juxtaposed with modern architectural masterpieces, haute cuisine to hawker centres, and modernity embracing nature.
The story of Singapore is one of trials, tribulations and triumphs, forged by never settling spirit and passion. It is this tenacity to fulfil passions and continually create new possibilities that has seen Singapore become home to world-class architecture nestled amongst lush green parks, where foodies unite in their love of the nation’s multicultural cuisine, and where residents are proud of their multi-cultural heritage.
Amidst the changing travel and tourism landscape, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) remains steadfastly committed to championing the recovery of the travel and tourism sector. In its pursuit of reimagining a delightful and safe welcome for visitors, creating a new standard of travel that will continue to amaze and surprise, STB is on the search for a visionary PR agency to tell Singapore’s story in the UK.
Are you the PR agency to successfully communicate compelling and differentiated stories to the UK in a reimagined approach to PR?
The Singapore Tourism Board brief
Singapore Tourism Board (STB UK) invites tenderers to submit their proposals on providing public relations (PR) services for Singapore Tourism Board in the United Kingdom.
The appointed agency shall provide PR consultancy services for STB UK for a period of two years from 1 September 2021 to 31 August 2023 (both dates inclusive), with an option to renew for a further year from 1 September 2023 to 31 August 2024 (both dates inclusive).
The appointed PR agency will be responsible for the successful implementation of the overall PR strategy, including digital and social media, in close consultation with STB UK. In this regard, the PR agency will be expected to adopt an always-on approach of seeding key messages and stories, and to proactively seek out PR opportunities for STB UK.
To receive a copy of the Tender Documents, please email int_procurement@stb.gov.sg
About the Singapore Tourism Board
The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) was established in 1964 by the Singapore Government as the Singapore Tourism Promotion Board with the mandate to promote Singapore as an international tourist destination; that year Singapore received 91,000 visitors. Today, Singapore is a thriving and internationally renowned leisure and BTMICE destination and attracted 19.1 million international visitors (+3.3% year-on-year growth) and S$27.6 billion in tourism receipts in 2019.
Tourism is one of Singapore’s key economic sectors, and STB’s role is to shape a dynamic tourism landscape for Singapore in partnership with industry and community.