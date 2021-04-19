Ex-Downing Street deputy spokesman gets senior government comms role

In his new role, which starts today, Christian Cubitt reports to Emran Mian, director-general, stronger places, MHCLG, and is responsible for a comms team of about 50 people.

Cubitt is classed as a senior civil servant and is on a six-figure salary.

He has joined from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), where he has spent the past three years as director of comms and engagement.

Announcing his move in a post on LinkedIn today, Cubitt said: “In some exciting personal news I start my new role today as Director of Communications at MHCLG. Really looking forward to working with the whole team here on some of the biggest challenges that the UK will face as we follow the roadmap out of the pandemic.”

He added: “Farewell to all my erstwhile colleagues at RICS, and to all the superb professionals from across the surveying family who made me feel so welcome during my three years in Great George Street. Wishing you all the very best for the future.”







Career highlights

Prior to joining RICS in 2018, Cubitt was director of comms for the NHS North West London Collaboration of Clinical Commissioning Groups.

The bulk of his career has been spent in government comms, with roles ranging from chief press officer at the Department for Work and Pensions to press secretary to the cabinet secretary, and head of external comms at the Ministry of Justice.

Cubitt spent two spells as deputy spokesman for then-Prime Minister David Cameron, between March and September 2013 and September 2015 and March 2016.

Changing personnel

In his return to government comms he replaces David Holdstock, LGA director of comms, who had been covering the role at MHCLG since Priya Brahmbhatt-Patel, interim director of comms, left earlier this year to become director of comms at Ofgem.

Brahmbhatt-Patel had been brought in to take temporary charge of comms at the Whitehall department last year, in the wake of the departure of ex-director of comms Kirsty Buchanan amid allegations of bullying.







