Kenya Tourism Board hires UK agency for European brief

The PC Agency will represent the Kenya Tourism Board in the UK and Ireland, Germany, Italy and France, working with partner agencies in the global Travel Lifestyle Network, which includes Group Expression in France, KPRN in Germany, and PR & GO UP in Italy.

The organisations will promote Kenya as markets reopen for tourists when the Covid-19 pandemic travel restrictions are relaxed.

The scope of the work includes helping the board to share destination material with news outlets and other platforms in the UK and other parts of Europe, as well as engaging the trade as Kenya continues to position itself as a key travel destination.

“I welcome this partnership with PC Agency, [which has] done tremendous work in showcasing and marketing destinations across the world. We shall tap into its network to enable us to reach even more tourists from Europe’s top source markets as we plan for the recovery of the industry,” said Kenya Tourism Board chief executive Betty Radier.

“The tourism industry has been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic; of importance is to remain ready for visitors once travel resumes fully.”

Kenya is known for the safari offerings found in more than 45 national parks and game reserves across the country, including the world famous Maasai Mara, which offers the wildebeest migration spectacle.

The Kenyan coastline also has “white, pristine beaches” and the country offers adventure experiences, welcoming about 120,000 British visitors a year.

The PC Agency account team will be led by Katie Moine, chief operating officer, and Sophie Holloway, trade representation account director.

“I’m lucky enough to have visited Kenya many times in the past 15 years and opened my eyes to so many new experiences on every visit. From the best luxury lodges to marathons, exhilarating water sports and breathtaking ballooning safaris, it’s no wonder Kenya keeps on welcoming so many British tourists,” the PC Agency chief executive Paul Charles said.

“Our role is to ensure we showcase the huge diversity of the tourism offering in this jaw-droppingly beautiful country at a time when visitors will be seeking great outdoor experiences post-pandemic.”