Agency Business Report 2021: Archetype

Archetype marked its birthday — what it calls “Founders’ Day” — on March 1, the day Next Fifteen tech agencies Text100 and Bite Global merged two years ago.

“Thank goodness we went into the pandemic having had a year together as Archetype,” says CEO Helena Maus, who previously led Bite.

Crediting “tremendous momentum going into 2020 of realizing our vision and culture,” Maus says the firm had no client losses and no employee layoffs despite the pandemic. While top-line revenue was down, bottom-line revenue was up.

One of its buzziest clients is Slack. The agency coordinated a media strategy and plan for the March 2020 unveiling of the workplace chat app’s most extensive user redesign.



Slack also played matchmaker of sorts in Archetype’s purchase in November of independent shop Marlin PR in London. The two met through both having Slack as a client, and collaborated “seamlessly together,” says Maus.

She also notes that 17 of Archetype’s 24 offices are now led by women.

Next Fifteen is “actively marketing” about one-third of its real estate in London, New York and San Francisco, given its agencies are shifting toward a “hybrid” work policy.

“We’ll have offices,” says Maus, but instead of serving as daily stations, “we’ll think of them more as landing pads for when people want to come together for collaboration.”