Veteran Goldman Sachs comms chief Jake Siewert moves to Warburg Pincus

NEW YORK: Jake Siewert is leaving Goldman Sachs to join New York-based private equity firm Warburg Pincus.

The Clinton and Obama administration alum is rejoining former boss Timothy Geithner, who joined Warburg Pincus as president in 2014, at the firm.

Siewert worked at Goldman for more than nine years as its top communications executive. From 2009 to 2011, he was counselor to Geithner, then Treasury secretary. Previously in the public sector, Siewert was President Bill Clinton’s press secretary.

Siewert will lead Warburg Pincus’ global public policy and political risk efforts, a company spokesperson confirmed. Warburg did not provide a starting date. The New York Times first reported on the executive move.

Before joining Goldman, Siewert was an EVP at Alcoa for more than seven years.

Siewert has been a member of PRWeek’s Power List on numerous occasions.

Goldman has recruited Andrea Williams, who will start as head of media relations at the end of May, she confirmed.

Williams is currently MD and head of corporate communications at Oaktree Capital Management in Los Angeles, where she has worked for more than nine years. Previously she worked at Mindspeed Technology, Sun Microsystems and SeeBeyond Technology.

In Q1, Goldman posted $17.7 billion in net revenue and $6.8 billion in net earnings.