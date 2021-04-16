Allen & Gerritsen promotes Jason Lewis to SVP of PR

Independent advertising and PR agency Allen & Gerritsen has promoted Jason Lewis to SVP of public relations and practice lead for the agency’s Boston and Philadelphia offices.

Lewis reports to A&G CEO Andrew Graff and oversees a team of 15 people, including PR professionals, copywriters and creatives across both cities on all external agency communications and social media.

“I am interested in building a diverse portfolio, diverse team and diverse capabilities,” Lewis said. “I want our specialty to be that we can tackle [any sector], whether it's corporate or consumer or a nonprofit.”

Lewis previously led the agency’s Philadelphia public relations practice as VP. Brenna Fitzgerald, who left the agency in April 2020, was previously SVP of PR and oversaw the PR practice for the firm’s Boston office. She is currently VP of corporate comms for Acoustic, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Allen & Gerritsen works with clean-energy company Ameresco, AmeriHealth Caritas and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Lewis told PRWeek that he believes this is a great time for PR pros to make an impact.

“It's a really exciting and important time to be in this industry as PR and communications people,” Lewis said. “We have a much bigger voice than we had in the past and if people want to make a difference, [there are] ways to create deeper change that were not [possible] before.”

Before joining Allen & Gerritsen in 2018, Lewis managed corporate communications and media relations for healthcare company AmeriHealth Caritas. Prior to that, he handled comms for Philadelphia councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown.